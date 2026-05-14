‘Assam’s peda tastes good’: Himanta’s sweet swipe amid Pawan Khera probe

Congress leader Pawan Khera on May 14 appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch in Guwahati for the second consecutive day in connection with cases filed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma.

The cases were registered after Khera alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed foreign properties. The Congress leader was questioned for over 10 hours by the Crime Branch on Wednesday before being asked to appear again on Thursday morning.

Amid the ongoing political and legal developments, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma struck a lighter tone while interacting with reporters, expressing confidence about Assam’s future.

“I am confident that with the blessings of Mahamaya Maa Kamakhya, our state will move forward in the next five years. Assam’s peda taste is good,” Sarma remarked.

The Chief Minister’s comments came shortly after attending official engagements following the formation of the new Assam government.

On may 13, Khera had told reporters that he was fully cooperating with the investigation and would continue to appear before the Crime Branch as directed.

The matter has triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and Congress, with the legal proceedings already reaching multiple courts, including the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court.