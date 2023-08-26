From juicy jackfruits to Kaji Lemons, Plums, and Starfruits, the fruits organically grown in the state of Assam are gradually making their way to markets in Singapore.

In such an attempt, Assam-grown fruits have now directly reached markets in Singapore from Guwahati under a new air cargo link to boost agri exports.

Taking to the X handle (Twitter) Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong wrote, "I am happy to announce the first air cargo shipment of fruits from Assam to Singapore. This will establish a direct agro-export source from the NE to Singapore. We thank Hon CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for this pioneer initiative."



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Earlier in 2021, The Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the first-ever shipment of Burmese grapes, known as ‘leteku’ in Assamese, from Guwahati to Dubai through Delhi.

The consignment of leteku was sourced and underwent packing at a collection centre in the Darrang district of Assam and it signifies APEDA’s ongoing promotional activities to expedite exports of agricultural and processed food products from the northeastern states of India.

The agency is expecting a positive response from the market for leteku given its overall health benefits.