Assam's Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary reopens for 2026-27 tourism season

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district has reopened for the 2026-27 tourism season, with jeep and elephant safaris available for visitors following preparations by the forest department.

Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally inaugurated the new tourism season in the presence of forest department officials, police personnel and local residents.

Ahead of the reopening, the sanctuary authorities carried out repair work on internal roads and pathways to facilitate tourist movement. A fleet of 30 jeeps has also been arranged to operate safari services during the season.

Visitors can explore the sanctuary through jeep and elephant safaris, which offer opportunities to observe its wildlife in their natural habitat.

Spread across approximately 38 square kilometres, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is known for its population of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. According to available figures, the sanctuary is home to 106 one-horned rhinoceroses. It also supports other wildlife, including wild buffaloes and wild boars, as well as several species of birds.

The sanctuary is a major wildlife tourism destination in Assam, attracting visitors from across the country and abroad.

During the previous tourism season, more than 42,000 domestic tourists visited Pobitora, while 763 foreign tourists also explored the sanctuary.

With the reopening of the sanctuary, the forest department is set to receive visitors for the new season, with safari services forming a key part of the tourism experience.