In a post on the microblogging site X on February 11, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh stated the pivotal role of peace in driving economic growth fostering all-round development, enhancing quality of life and alleviating poverty.

"Peace remains the sine qua non of economic growth, all-round development, quality of life, and poverty alleviation," stated DGP Singh, reaffirming Assam Police's unwavering dedication to maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Singh's comments come in the wake of NITI Aayog's commendation of Assam's strides in poverty alleviation. According to recent data from NITI Aayog, Assam has witnessed a remarkable decline in the Poverty Headcount Ratio over the past nine years. In 2013-14, the projected Poverty Headcount Ratio stood at 36.97 per cent, which has plummeted to an estimated 14.47 per cent in 2022-23.

Speaking to India Today NE , DGP GP Singh stated the commitment of the police force in maintaining peace and order in the state, as well as preventing crimes that could impede economic growth.

"Every policemen is committed to keep the peaceful environment in the state both on L&O and preventing crimes that hamper the economic growth of the state. Positive and clear directions to that effect by Hon CM have had a huge impact on achieving our goals.", Singh said.