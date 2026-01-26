Assam’s Power Order (Political): Top 10 most powerful politicians in the state

Power in Assam is not merely a function of office. It is an accumulation of reach, timing, instinct and the ability to bend events, sometimes noisily, often quietly. For the first time, India Today NE maps that power. This is not a popularity contest, nor a moral judgment. It is a cold reading of who sets agendas, controls levers, shifts narratives and shapes outcomes in Assam’s politics today. Some rule from the throne, others from the sidelines. All matter. This list captures the real command structure of Assam’s political moment.

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma, 57 | Chief Minister

Assam’s politics now runs on Sarma’s tempo. Combative, adaptive and relentlessly transactional, he has turned governance into performance and politics into a contact sport. Few Indian politicians pivot as fast when cornered—ideologically or tactically—and survive stronger. His popularity cuts across regions and classes, giving him freedom to centralise power and dictate narrative.

Sarbananda Sonowal

Sarbananda Sonowal, 62 | Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Soft-spoken but strategically placed, Sonowal draws authority from Delhi rather than Dispur. His ministry controls infrastructure money and access to India’s biggest industrial players, while his seat on the BJP Parliamentary Board places him in the party’s innermost circle. Influence, in his case, travels upward and then back home.

Gaurav Gogoi

Gaurav Gogoi, 43 | Deputy Leader, Lok Sabha | President, Assam Congress

The most credible challenger to Sarma, Gogoi blends inheritance with performance. His parliamentary sharpness and easy connect, especially with younger voters, have given Congress some hope in Assam, however distant that may seem. Winning Jorhat in 2024 turned him from heir to contender. He is now the Congress’s only serious bet against a dominant BJP.

Dilip Saikia

Dilip Saikia, 52 | President, Assam BJP

An organisational loyalist with deep RSS roots, Saikia’s power lies in structure rather than spectacle. He is trusted by the cadre, heard by the leadership, and critical to keeping the BJP’s ground machine disciplined. Power here is not based on flamboyance but on diligent delivery.

Hagrama Mohilary

Hagrama Mohilary, 56 | Chief, Bodoland Territorial Council

Bodoland still moves to Mohilary’s rhythm. His return to power in the BTC reasserted his dominance over the region’s fractured politics. With the ability to tilt alliances and bargain for cabinet space for his party, he remains the single most consequential player in Assam’s autonomous politics.

Pijush Hazarika

Pijush Hazarika, 48 | Information, Public Relations, Printing & Stationery, Water Resources, Social Justice & Empowerment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s most trusted lieutenant, Hazarika, sits at the intersection of governance and messaging. Control of the information portfolio gives him a decisive role in shaping how the government is seen and heard. In Assam, narrative management is power, and Hazarika runs the switchboard.

Ranoj Pegu

Ranoj Pegu, 63 | Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Tribal Affairs

Measured and academic, Pegu brings intellectual ballast to a cabinet driven by political speed. Education and tribal affairs give him long-term influence over institutions and constituencies that outlast headlines. His authority is quiet, but durable.

Atul Bora

Atul Bora, 65 | Minister for Agriculture | President, AGP

The AGP may be diminished, but it is not irrelevant—and Bora is the reason. He controls pockets of loyal votes and anchors the BJP’s regional ally. In coalition politics, residual strength still converts into leverage.

Ajanta Neog

Ajanta Neog, 62 | Minister of Finance, Women & Child Development

A high-risk political convert rewarded with a powerful portfolio. Neog symbolises both the BJP’s expansion strategy and Sarma’s trust. As finance minister, she controls resources. As a senior woman leader, she broadens the cabinet’s political grammar.

Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi, 49 | MLA | President, Raijor Dal

Numerically weak but narratively strong, Gogoi is a one-man opposition force. He dominates debates, disrupts comfort zones and shapes public perception beyond his seat count. His power lies not in winning elections, but in unsettling those who do.