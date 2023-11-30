In a move aimed at easing the financial burden on students pursuing higher education, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 30 announced the expansion of Assam's Pragyan Bharati scheme. The initiative, which initially focused on subsidizing household expenditures related to higher education, is set to undergo its third edition with an array of new benefits.

Under the extended Pragyan Bharati scheme, students can anticipate the following provisions:

- Free Scooties

- Free Textbooks

- Subsidised Hostel Fees

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the government's commitment to supporting students' academic journeys. He revealed, "We will start the third edition of the Pragyan Bharati scheme for our students. Under this scheme, we will send Rs 1000 directly to the bank accounts of students enrolled in their graduation year, facilitating the purchase of essential books."

Sarma urged students to submit their bank account details to the Directorate of Higher Education, coordinating with their respective principals. Additionally, he outlined another financial aid aspect for hostel mess expenses. Students enrolled in government colleges or college hostels in the province are encouraged to submit their names and bank account details through hostel superintendents to college principals within the next month. The government aims to disburse the funds under these two schemes to students' bank accounts by February.

"Our goal is to alleviate the financial burden on parents supporting their children's education," Sarma stated. Over the past few years, the Pragyan Bharati scheme has offered relief to parents by assuming the financial responsibility for students. Sarma expressed optimism about the future expansion of the program, aiming to provide more comprehensive assistance to students in need.