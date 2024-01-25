In a proud moment for Assam, the Padma Awards 2024 were announced on the eve of Republic Day, celebrating the outstanding contributions of individuals across the country. Among the distinguished awardees, Assam takes pride in two extraordinary individuals who have carved their niche in unique fields, breaking stereotypes and shining as beacons of inspiration.

Hathi ki Pari: Parbati Baruah - India's First Female Elephant Mahout

At 67 years of age, Parbati Baruah, affectionately known as "Hathi ki Pari," has made history by becoming the first female elephant mahout in India. Overcoming entrenched gender stereotypes, she has dedicated four decades of her life to the noble cause of mitigating human-elephant conflicts. Starting her journey at the tender age of 14, Parbati inherited the skills from her father and went on to play a crucial role in capturing and taming wild elephants.

Her commitment to applying scientific practices has not only assisted three state governments in addressing the human-elephant conflict but has also provided a sanctuary for rogue tuskers. Despite hailing from a well-off background, Parbati chose a simple life dedicated to serving these complex yet playful creatures. Her determination and significant contributions have earned her the prestigious Padma Shri in the category of Social Work (Animal Welfare).

Sarbeswar Basumatary: Chirang ke Krishi Chiraag

Another luminary from Assam, Sarbeswar Basumatary, aged 61, has been honored with the Padma Shri in the category of Others (Agriculture). Fondly known as "Chirang ke Krishi Chiraag," Sarbeswar is a tribal farmer from Chirang who has triumphed against all odds. Formerly a daily wage laborer, he transformed into a successful farmer by adopting a mixed integrated farming approach.

Sarbeswar's agricultural prowess is evident in his cultivation of diverse crops like coconuts, oranges, paddy, litchis, and maize. Embodying a community-focused approach, he generously shared his knowledge with fellow farmers, contributing to increased efficiency and improved livelihoods. Despite lacking formal education, Sarbeswar's enduring spirit and enthusiasm have made him a role model for the entire agricultural community.