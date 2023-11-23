Assam's daughters are going places and that has been rightfully proved by Priyanka Rajkakati, an aerospace engineer, who successfully completed her maiden voyage to Antarctica.

Sharing pics from her maiden voyage, Priyanka proudly promoted her home state Assam from the Southern hemisphere.

Congratulatory messages are already pouring in for Priyanka who wanted to be the first Assamese woman to reach the Southern hemisphere while carrying Assam's cultural pride - the Gamocha.

Earlier, while speaking in an exclusive interview with India TodayNE, just hours before leaving for Antarctica, Priyanka said, ""I dont know if there has been any Assamese woman who has been to Antartica. Hence, I would love to be the first Assamese woman who gets to flaunt the Assamese gamosa there. This will be an effort to pay homage to my Assamese identity in the polar world of Antartica".

The Assamese connection in Priyanka's trip to Antartica is also more than just her ethnicity. Her sponsors for this once-in-a-lifetime trip are Assam Tourism and the Government of Assam.

Priyanka will be part of the Homeward Bound programme under which more than 80 women scientists with a STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine) background, selected from 18 countries, will be spending 19 nights in Antarctica. The journey will involve crossing the treacherous Drake's Passage which harbours some of the highest waves that can reach upto 60 feet. Landings will be near the Southern Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Also read : Assam's Priyanka Rajkakati leaves for Antarctica for a 'trip of a lifetime'