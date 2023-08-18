A family in Jayontipur panchayat, situated under the Rangia development block, exposes the true state of affairs regarding the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Despite the promising initiatives of the government, some beneficiaries are still awaiting the benefits of this flagship scheme.

The plight of a family in Jayontipur panchayat serves as a poignant illustration. The family, which applied for a house upon the inauguration of the BJP government, remains houseless even after years of their relentless wait. The couple, whose hopes were pinned on the government scheme, has endured 17 monsoon seasons under the open sky.

The panchayat president, however, offers a contrasting narrative, claiming substantial progress and development within the panchayat. Yet, the bitter truth remains that genuine beneficiaries are missing out on the intended benefits of government initiatives. This discrepancy has left most of the residents in Jayontipur panchayat devoid of the advantages that government schemes should provide.

The much-touted change-oriented government seems to be following a pattern of promising development while failing to translate these promises into tangible progress for the marginalized. Despite the political shift, the residents of Jayontipur panchayat are still awaiting substantial advancements in their quality of life.

Amidst these concerns, a troubling pattern emerges in Pitambar Hat Bajali, a village declared as a model village within Jayantipur panchayat. Many residents of this so-called model village remain untouched by the benefits of government schemes. The model village, which exists predominantly on paper, has yet to witness the transformation it was promised.

The residents of Pitambar Hat Bajali continue to grapple with unresolved issues, underscoring the discrepancies in the idealized vision of development.

The circumstances surrounding Pitambar Hat Bajali, a village declared as a model, lead to inquiries regarding the allocation of resources and the effectiveness of administrative measures.