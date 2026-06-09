Assam’s Purnima Devi Barman among 15 global changemakers honoured with National Geographic’s 2026 Wayfinder Award

Renowned Assam-based wildlife biologist and conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been named one of the recipients of the prestigious 2026 Wayfinder Award presented by the National Geographic Society and Kia, earning global recognition for her pioneering efforts to protect the endangered greater adjutant stork, locally known as the hargila.

Barman was recognised for leading the "Hargila Army," a grassroots movement of more than 20,000 women dedicated to species protection, habitat conservation, environmental education and sustainable livelihoods. The initiative has played a key role in improving the conservation status of the greater adjutant stork, transforming it into one of the world's most notable community-led conservation success stories.

Reacting to the honour, Barman dedicated the award to her late father, Subedar Major Bhabani Kanta Sarma.

"I dedicate this recognition to my father, Subedar Major Bhabani Kanta Sarma, who served in the Army. I lost him on June 5. I wish I could have shared this news with him first," she told India Today NE.

The National Geographic Society on Tuesday, June 9, announced 15 recipients of the 2026 Wayfinder Award, recognising visionaries from six continents whose work in science, conservation, education, technology and storytelling is helping deepen understanding of and commitment to protecting the planet.

According to the Society, this year's recipients were selected for developing innovative solutions, conducting impactful field research and inspiring communities to address environmental and social challenges.

“Though their work spans fields as diverse as continental rifting and wildlife safety on highways and railways, these visionary leaders are united by boundless curiosity and an active commitment to inspiring people to care about the world around them,” said Alex Moen, the Society’s Chief Explorer Engagement Officer.

Besides Barman, the award recipients include conservation biologist Anne-Isabelle Bonifassi of Haiti for protecting and restoring the country's remaining primary forests; microbiologist Anne A. Madden of the United States for advancing microbial research and science communication; climate practitioner Binbin Wang of China for promoting climate solutions rooted in traditional knowledge; behavioural ecologist Damien Farine of Australia for studying animal social networks; conservation scientist Farina Othman of Malaysia for protecting the endangered Bornean elephant; road ecologist Fernanda Abra of Brazil for reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions; geologist Folarin Kolawole of Nigeria for research on continental rifting; Indigenous astronomer Karlie Noon of Australia for integrating Indigenous knowledge with astronomy; social scientist Louise Archer of the United Kingdom for advancing equity in STEM education; wildlife biologist Nyambayar Batbayar of Mongolia for strengthening wildlife conservation; photographer Paolo Woods of Italy for documenting contemporary global issues; climate adaptation scientist Salma Sabour of Morocco for helping communities adapt to climate risks; marine educator Silindile Mbuyazi of South Africa for promoting ocean education and conservation; and Canadian underwater filmmaker Yvonne Drebert for documenting freshwater ecosystems using advanced underwater technologies.

Supported by Kia through its Accelerate the Good programme, the Wayfinder Award celebrates individuals whose work is contributing to a more sustainable and resilient future.

Barman’s inclusion in the distinguished global cohort marks another milestone for Assam’s conservation movement and underscores the growing international recognition of community-led wildlife protection efforts emerging from the state.