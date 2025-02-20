TIME has unveiled its 2025 Women of the Year, honouring 13 exceptional women who are shaping a more equitable world through their leadership, advocacy, and impact.

Among the honorees is Purnima Devi Barman, an Assam-based conservationist renowned for her pioneering efforts in protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork (Hargila) and promoting environmental sustainability in India.



Speaking to India Today NE, Purnima Devi Barman expressed her overwhelming joy, stating, "This is a proud moment for Assam and every Assamese. The past two decades of my work have been filled with hurdles and challenges, but reaching Time magazine from a rural village is truly a triumphant milestone. As a mother and a conservationist, every step of this journey has been a lesson, yet I never gave up because I wanted the Hargila to win everyone’s heart. I hope this recognition inspires many young girls to pursue conservation and break stereotypes, remembering that the sky is the limit."

Purnima Devi Barman: A Champion for Conservation

Hailing from Assam, Purnima Devi Barman is a wildlife conservationist and founder of the "Hargila Army," a women-led movement dedicated to protecting the Greater Adjutant Stork, an endangered bird native to the region. Her grassroots efforts have transformed conservation into a community-driven movement, empowering local women while safeguarding Assam’s biodiversity.

Her inclusion in TIME’s prestigious list places her alongside global icons and highlights India’s growing role in environmental activism and sustainability.

The full list of TIME’s 2025 Women of the Year includes Nicole Kidman, an acclaimed actor and producer; A'ja Wilson, WNBA MVP and basketball icon; Jordan Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and advocate for mental health in sports; Laufey, a Grammy-winning artist redefining jazz and classical music; Anna Sawai, a rising star in film and television; Amanda Zurawski, a reproductive rights activist; Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, addressing food insecurity; Fatou Baldeh, a Gambian activist fighting for women’s rights and against gender-based violence; Raquel Willis, an activist, author, and champion for LGBTQ+ rights; Olivia Munn, an actor and advocate for breast cancer awareness; Laura Modi, co-founder and CEO of Bobbie, revolutionizing infant nutrition; Purnima Devi Barman, a conservationist from Assam, India, protecting endangered wildlife; and Gisèle Pelicot, an advocate for survivors of sexual violence.



Also Read: Assam's Purnima Devi Barman joins global conservation efforts in Germany

TIME’s Women of the Year issue features three special covers with honorees Nicole Kidman, A'ja Wilson, and Jordan Chiles. It highlights their transformative efforts across sports, entertainment, human rights, environmental conservation, and public health.

TIME CEO Jessica Sibley praised the honorees, stating that the 2025 TIME Women of the Year exemplify visionary leadership, inspiring global change through their unwavering commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

Editorial Director Lucy Feldman emphasized the urgency of their work, saying that from gender-based violence to climate challenges, these 13 women have stepped forward to tackle the biggest issues of our time. They have identified problems and become part of the solution.

TIME will celebrate its 2025 Women of the Year at a Leadership Forum and Gala on February 25 in Los Angeles. The forum will feature discussions with influential figures, including Nicole Kidman, Hollywood icon and philanthropist; Gloria Walton, CEO of The Solutions Project; Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, CEO of Xero; Jennifer Openshaw, founder of Girls With Impact; Padmasree Warrior, tech entrepreneur and CEO of Fable; Nazanin Boniadi, actor and human rights activist; and Elaine Welteroth, journalist and author.

The Women of the Year Gala will feature special appearances from honorees such as Nicole Kidman, A'ja Wilson, Olivia Munn, and Jordan Chiles, alongside a musical performance by Laufey.

TIME’s Women of the Year project began in 2020 as a response to its historically male-dominated "Man of the Year" franchise. It now serves as a platform to recognize the world’s most influential women across all sectors.

As TIME continues its legacy of honoring changemakers, the 2025 Women of the Year list reinforces the power of leadership, resilience, and activism—shaping a future where gender equity, environmental sustainability, and human rights take center stage.