Assam’s Putul Sonowal stuns reigning World Champion on Commonwealth Games Debut in Glasgow

India’s Putul Sonowal from Assam pulled off a major upset on his Commonwealth Games debut in Glasgow by defeating reigning World Champion Ryan Bester of Canada in the men’s singles sectional play category in bowls on July 23.

In his Section D opener, the world No. 21 Indian bowler edged past two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bester in a thrilling contest that went into a tiebreaker. Sonowal won the first set 5-4 before Bester levelled the match by taking the second set 7-3.

Bester won the toss and rolled first in the tiebreak, but Sonowal’s opening attempt landed close to the kitty and ultimately proved enough to seal the memorable victory.

Bester is one of the most decorated bowlers in the sport, having won a bronze medal in men’s singles at the 2006 Commonwealth Games and silver medals in the 2014 and 2018 editions. He has also claimed seven World Outdoor Championships medals, including gold and bronze in the 2023 edition, and was inducted into the inaugural World Bowls Hall of Fame class in 2025.

Sonowal, the reigning Asian champion who represents Assam Police, will face Cecil Alexander of the Falkland Islands in his next Section D match on July 24.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Sonowal on the achievement, saying, “A phenomenal achievement by Putul Sonowal! Defeating the reigning World Champion in his Commonwealth Games debut is no ordinary feat. Wishing him the very best for the matches ahead. The entire nation is cheering for you!”