Assam's Raha-Kampur police launch joint anti-drug operation in Kakatigaon, two alleged peddlers detained

A joint anti-drug operation by Raha and Kampur Police was conducted at Kakatigaon in Raha, leading to the detention of two alleged drug suppliers and the seizure of suspected heroin along with other items.

The detained persons have been identified as Akramul Haque and Atikur Rahman. The operation was carried out as part of ongoing efforts by police to curb the alleged trafficking and distribution of narcotic substances in the area.

During the raid, police reportedly recovered suspected heroin, along with eight mobile phones, 13 containers, two syringes and Rs 29,060 in cash.

The recovery of multiple mobile phones and containers is being examined as part of the investigation into the alleged drug network. Police are questioning the detained individuals to establish the source of the suspected narcotics, their intended destination and whether other persons are linked to the alleged supply chain.

The cash and other seized articles have also been taken into custody for further investigation. Police are expected to examine the seized mobile phones and other evidence to gather information about possible contacts and transactions.

The operation comes amid continued anti-narcotics drives across Assam targeting the illegal possession, supply and distribution of drugs.

Further investigation is underway, and police are yet to disclose additional details regarding the quantity of heroin seized or the sections of law invoked in the case.