The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Assam's Silchar post, under the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, showcased a striking demonstration of ecological vigilance, rescuing 450 live frogs during a special drive at Silchar Railway Station.

The rescue operation unfolded around 8:00 am when RPF personnel noticed three unattended bags near Platform no 1. Upon inspection, the officials discovered that each bag was packed with approximately 150 live frogs, bringing the total to 450.

Despite attempts, no individual came forward to claim the luggage. The RPF promptly coordinated with wildlife authorities, transferring the frogs to the custody of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Barak Valley Wildlife Division, Silchar, for proper rehabilitation and further action.

This incident underlines the RPF’s commitment not only to safeguarding railway passengers and property but also to preserving biodiversity.

The Northeast Frontier Railway reiterated its pledge to uphold environmental responsibility through continued vigilance and collaboration with conservation agencies.