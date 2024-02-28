Several railways stations of Assam are set to undergo a modern makeover under the Indian Railways Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

In Assam a total of 50 stations are being redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme. Some of the important stations are Hojai, Gohpur, Jagiroad, Lumding Jn, Vishwanath Chariali, North Lakhimpur, Silapathar etc.

The Centre’s ambitious plan for transforming more than 1,300 railway stations in the country, got a further boost when Prime Minister laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 553 railway stations on February 26, 2024. Work on redevelopment of 508 railway stations is already in progress, whose foundation stone was laid by the PM in August last year.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme signifies a concerted effort by Indian Railways to modernize its infrastructure to elevate the travel experience for millions of passengers. The scheme envisages building modern passenger amenities like aesthetically designed façade, resurfaced platforms, beautiful landscaping, roof plaza, kiosks, food courts, kids play area among others. Efforts to ensure smooth access encompass widening roads, removing unwanted structures, installing well-designed signages, establishing dedicated pedestrian pathways, and enhancing parking facilities, alongside improved lighting arrangements.

One of the significant features of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is that the designs of redeveloped station buildings is inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture. In Assam, the Sibasagar Town Station draws inspiration from Rang Ghar.

The origin of the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme can be traced back to 2021, when Gandhinagar became the first Railway station to undergo modernization, replete with all modern facilities and a five-star hotel. Later on in the same year, Rani Kamalapati Railway Station, formerly known as Habibganj wore a new look. In 2022, Union Cabinet approved redevelopment of 3 major railway stations, viz. New Delhi Railway Station, Ahmedabad Railway Station and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, which is already a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Aptly called the Lifeline of India, Indian Railways operates 13,000 trains daily, connecting 7,325 stations across the nation. The Railways has seen an unprecedented increase in capital expenditure in recent years and Rs 2.52 lakh crores has been earmarked for capex during the Financial Year 2024-25.