Assam's Rairoop Khakhlari wins silver at International Taekwondo Championship in Thailand

Assam's Rairoop Khakhlari has brought laurels to the state by winning a silver medal at the 9th International Taekwondo Championship held in Thailand.

Rairoop, a native of Mezingpara village in Dudhnoi under Goalpara district, delivered an impressive performance at the international event, earning appreciation for her achievement.

Her success has been widely celebrated, with people across Assam expressing pride in the young athlete for representing the state and the country on the global stage.