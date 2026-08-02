Assam's Rairoop Khakhlari wins silver at International Taekwondo Championship in Thailand
Assam's Rairoop Khakhlari won a silver medal at the 9th International Taekwondo Championship in Thailand. The achievement brought praise across Assam as she represented the state and the country on the global stage.
Advertisement
Story highlights
- Khakhlari hails from Mezingpara village in Dudhnoi under Goalpara district
- She impressed at the international event with a strong overall display
- Her achievement drew appreciation for showcasing composure and skill abroad
Assam's Rairoop Khakhlari has brought laurels to the state by winning a silver medal at the 9th International Taekwondo Championship held in Thailand.
Rairoop, a native of Mezingpara village in Dudhnoi under Goalpara district, delivered an impressive performance at the international event, earning appreciation for her achievement.
Her success has been widely celebrated, with people across Assam expressing pride in the young athlete for representing the state and the country on the global stage.
POST A COMMENT
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today