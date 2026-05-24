Assam’s Rajshree Roy sets new milestone, successfully summits Mount Rhenock

Rajshree Roy of Sribhumi, Assam has successfully scaled Mt Rhenock, situated at an altitude of 5,030 metres (16,500 feet), becoming the first cadet from 4 Assam Battalion NCC, Sribhumi, to achieve the feat.

According to the battalion, Cadet Rajshree Roy reached the summit of Mt Rhenock at 10:30 am on May 18, 2026, successfully completing the prestigious expedition under extremely challenging weather and terrain conditions.

Despite suffering from cold-related injuries during the expedition, the cadet continued the climb with determination and completed the summit mission successfully. Battalion officials stated that her achievement reflects exceptional mental resilience, physical endurance and discipline developed through NCC training.

The battalion described the accomplishment as a significant milestone for 4 Assam Battalion NCC and stated that the successful expedition represents courage, perseverance and leadership in difficult high-altitude conditions.

Officials further said that the achievement has brought recognition and pride to the battalion and would serve as an inspiration for cadets to pursue challenging goals with dedication and commitment.

All ranks and staff of 4 Assam Battalion NCC congratulated Cadet Rajshree Roy on her achievement and conveyed their best wishes for her future endeavours and accomplishments.