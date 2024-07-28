Ramen Deka, a prominent political figure from Assam, has been appointed as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh. The announcement was made official on July 27.

Born on March 1, 1954, Ramen Deka has had a distinguished tenure in Indian politics. A seasoned member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deka served as a Member of Parliament in the 16th Lok Sabha, representing the Mangaldoi constituency. His extensive experience includes serving as the National Secretary of the BJP and as the President of the BJP Assam Pradesh.

Deka's political journey is marked by several key roles, including being a two-time Member of Parliament for Mangaldoi and a Panel Chairman in the Lok Sabha.