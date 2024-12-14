The forest department of Assam's Rani conducted a raid near the Pageli Tea Estate, located on the Assam-Meghalaya border on the western outskirts of Guwahati early morning on December 14, and seized an illegal timber-laden truck travelling from Meghalaya without a number plate.

According to sources from the forest department, the operation was led by Rani Regional Forest Officer Roji Barman after a specific tip-off was received.

The truck, coming from Meghalaya, was intercepted at Pageli Tea Estate with valuable timber worth over Rs 2 lakh, which was being smuggled.

The timber is suspected to have been smuggled by an individual involved in the illegal timber trade, reportedly operating under the alias "Patil" in the nearby Kaharpora region of Rani.

Meanwhile, local residents of Rani have alleged that some Forest Department staff from the Rani Regional Office and Sub-Divisional Forest Offices are aiding the timber mafia in the region. It has also been claimed that certain forest officials provide advance information to smugglers about planned raids against illegal timber traders and forest destroyers, rendering operations by senior Forest Department officials ineffective.