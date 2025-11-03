Assam’s renowned flutist Dipak Sarma passes away after prolonged illness

Celebrated Assamese flutist Dipak Sarma passed away after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a deep void in the state’s musical fraternity.

In January 2023, Sarma made a heartfelt appeal on Facebook seeking public support for an expensive liver surgery. He shared that he was undergoing treatment in Hyderabad but required financial assistance to continue. In his post, he expressed optimism about his recovery, writing, “I am sure that I can again take my flute in my hand. With your kind monetary support, I hope to play my flute again.”

Widely admired for his exceptional mastery of the flute, Dipak Sarma had been under medical treatment for an extended period. The Assam Chief Minister had also intervened earlier to assist with his medical expenses, hoping to ease the financial strain and help him return to his art.

His passing marks the end of an era in Assamese music, as admirers remember him for his soulful melodies and humble spirit.