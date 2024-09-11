The life and work of renowned folk artist Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya were commemorated on Wednesday, marking his 54th birth anniversary. The event, known as 'Loko Songhoti Divas' (Folk Solidarity Day), highlighted Bhattacharya's significant impact on folk music and culture.

Organised by the Cachar District Administration and the Regional Office of Information and Public Relations, the celebration took place at the Barak Valley Regional Office. Akhtar Hossain, Divisional Officer of the Soil Conservation Department, praised Bhattacharya's efforts in popularising folk traditions globally.

"Kalika Prasad's passion elevated the Barak Valley and the North East to global prominence," Hossain stated.

Indrani Bhattacharya, the late artist's sister, shared personal memories and performed one of her brother's songs. Artist Saumitra Shankar Choudhury acknowledged the state government's commitment to honouring Bhattacharya's work annually since 2017.

The event featured musical and dance performances by local artists, including Mangala Nath, Monomita Goswami, Rituparna Nath, and Ritika Debnath. Tabla player Bhaskar Das provided rhythmic accompaniment.

Bhattacharya's music was broadcast throughout Silchar via public address systems, ensuring his artistry reached a wide audience. His work as a singer, composer, and researcher continues to bridge cultural gaps between Assam and Bengal, despite his untimely death in a road accident.

The annual celebration of 'Loko Songhoti Divas' by the Assam government serves to preserve Bhattacharya's contributions to folk music for future generations.