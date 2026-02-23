Assam’s renowned writer Rita Chowdhury dedicates Kharghuli residence to Adharxila trust and Zubeen Garg’s activities

Renowned writer Rita Chowdhury has announced on February 23, that her residence at Kharghuli in Guwahati will henceforth be used exclusively for activities related to the Adharxila Trust and singer Zubeen Garg.

In a social media post, Chowdhury wrote:

“This is to inform everyone that from today onward, my residence at Kharghuli will be used exclusively for the activities and responsibilities related to the Adharxila Trust and Zubeen Garg.

No political work or related engagements will be conducted there henceforth.

All political activities, meetings, and official interactions will be concluded and confined to the government residence at Dispur Minister’s Colony.”

She clarified that the Kharghuli residence will be dedicated solely to the responsibilities entrusted to her in connection with the Adharxila Trust and Zubeen Garg, while all political engagements will now take place at the government residence in Dispur Minister’s Colony.

The announcement marks a clear demarcation between her trust-related responsibilities and political activities.