In a proud moment for the people of Assam, Ahom kingdom's pride, Rang Ghar, Shiva Dol will be part of the republic day parade in New Delhi on January 26.

Assam Tableau will project Vir Lachit Barphukan on the boat and the Maa Kamakhya Temple on this Republic Day Parade.

Artisans from the state are giving finishing touches to the tableau in New Delhi. Tableaux from states and different ministries may take part in a rehearsal of the parade on January 24.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Cultural Affairs, Assam, are camping in New Delhi to make the state tableau a success.

The state tableau depicting the valour of Vir Lachit is part of the celebration of the 400th birth anniversary of the legendary Ahom commander.

Also Read: Republic Day celebrations to see BSF’s women guards in regal attire as part of Camel Contingent

Notably, the tableau also has replicas of Rang Ghar and Shivadol. This tableau will showcase Vir Lachit and Maa Kamakhya to the nation and abroad.

The State Government celebrated the birth anniversary for three days in New Delhi with the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman.

On the other hand, the BSF's first-ever female contingent will ride camels alongside their male counterparts in 2023 as part of the renowned BSF Camel Contingent, which has participated in Republic Day celebrations since 1976.

The outfits for the Mahila Praharis were created by renowned designer Raghavendra Rathore and symbolise India's numerous priceless craft traditions. They were made in various regions of the nation and put together in-house at the Raghavendra Rathore Jodhpur studio.

The sartorial and cultural features of Rajasthan's past are incorporated into the designs of the Mahila Praharis uniform for the BSF Camel Contingent brand.

