Assam’s rice, bamboo, ginger, and turmeric set for global push under new pact, MoU signed

In a significant step towards strengthening Assam’s cooperative movement and expanding the global footprint of its farm produce, the Assam State Cooperative Federation (ASCOF) and the National Cooperative Exports Ltd (NCEL) on Thursday, August 28 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to an official release, the agreement aims to create a robust ecosystem that will channel Assam’s unique agricultural and allied products to international markets, thereby opening new opportunities for farmers, cooperatives, and other stakeholders.

The collaboration will highlight Assam’s distinctive varieties of rice, edible bamboo, ginger, and turmeric—products acclaimed for their quality and uniqueness—enabling them to achieve greater visibility and acceptance in global markets.

The MoU outlines structured marketing strategies, brand-building initiatives, and streamlined export processes that are expected to boost Assam’s agri-export potential while positioning cooperatives as credible contributors to India’s export economy.

A major feature of the initiative is its focus on empowering grassroots institutions. Export-oriented cooperatives, Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs) will be brought under the fold to ensure that farmers are not treated as mere laborers, but as shareholders and owners in the export value chain.

This participatory model is intended to enhance farmer incomes, create sustainable livelihoods, and promote inclusive growth in rural economies.

The agreement also embodies the principle of “cooperation among cooperatives,” where institutions at various levels work in synergy to achieve common objectives. It aligns closely with the Ministry of Cooperation’s vision of ‘Sahakar se Samriddhi’ and supports the larger national goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ by promoting value addition, empowering rural communities, and enhancing India’s role in international trade.