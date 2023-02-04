The foreign delegates and other dignitaries in India for the G20 summit recently visited Assam and crossed the mighty Brahmaputra River to experience the rich heritage and vibrant culture of the state. The tourism department played the perfect host to an evening full of culture and tradition.

A beautifully decorated boat took the delegates to Sandbar Island where they were accorded a warm welcome with the traditional Gayan -Bayan, Bihu dance, Siphung and other folk dances, performed by 700 artists on the island.

Delegates also got a chance to have first-hand experience of the vivid tribes of Assam at the Ethnic village, especially curated to display the ethnicity of the state. The ethnic village gave a glimpse of the various tribes of Assam including Mishing, Bodo, Dimasa, Karbi, Rabha and Hajong alongside six various folk-dance performances and traditional drums (Doba, Mridanga), Xonkho (conch), Bhortal (cymbals) of these communities.

Centuries old classical dance “Sattriya” created by the 15th century social reformer vaishnavite saint Srimanta Shankardev was also performed for the G20 delegates.

“Cultural diplomacy is a unique way to pursue economic benefits into the state and boost tourism. We are hopeful that the G20 delegates visit in Guwahati was unique and our efforts to enthral the delegates by the rich and vibrant performances besides presenting the culinary traditions of the state get them connected with the roots and regional flavour of Awesome Assam”, said “Shri Kumar Padmapani Bora (IRS), Managing Director, Assam Tourism Development Cooperation and Secretary, Tourism”. The delegates truly experienced Awesome Assam in their 3 days meet in Guwahati.