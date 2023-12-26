Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, an Assamese entrepreneur and media baroness, has been recognized for her remarkable achievements by being listed in India Today's prestigious 'The She List' of the top 100 women achievers of India.

As the Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, she leads northeast India’s largest media conglomerate, which includes two news channels, three entertainment channels, and an Assamese newspaper.

From media, in 2016, she moved to a socially conscious endeavour—the Golden Threads of Assam—which is aimed at not only preserving Muga, the trademark Assam silk, but showcasing it globally.

In doing so, she has socially and financially empowered the women associated with weaving this indigenous thread. It’s this focus on women’s issues that motivated Riniki to start Aadya, a sanitary napkin manufacturing unit in 2018.

Last year, she ventured into the education sector by setting up Vandya International, the biggest school in the Northeast in terms of infrastructure. Now, she is all set to enter the hospitality industry by starting a luxury abode for nature lovers.



Also Read: Top 10 Movies In India Today

Born into a family with a strong business background in Guwahati, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma pursued her education at St Mary’s School and Cotton College, followed by a law degree.

Her multifaceted contributions to society and the media industry have earned her the 51st spot on this coveted list, placing her among other illustrious women such as Droupadi Murmu, President of India, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, a biotech pioneer.

Sharma's inclusion in this list is a testament to her influence and dedication to both the media landscape and social welfare in India.

Her work through organizations like Udayachal and Sneha Bandhan exemplifies her commitment to making a positive impact on society, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.

Riniki Bhuyan Sharma's recognition highlights her as a leading figure in Assam and an inspiration to women across the nation.