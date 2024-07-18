The Men’s Selection Committee has announced the Indian cricket squads for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, including promising all-rounder Riyan Parag from Assam.

The tour comprises three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals. The T20I matches will be held in Pallekele from July 27 to July 30, while the ODIs will take place in Colombo, starting on August 2.

T20I Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) emphasized that player availability and participation will continue to be monitored throughout the upcoming domestic cricket season of 2024-25. The inclusion of Riyan Parag in both the T20I and ODI squads highlights his growing reputation and the trust placed in him by the selectors.