Royal Global University (RGU) has appointed Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of Rajasthan Royals, as an advisor to its governing body. The move aims to strengthen the university's commitment to sustainable development and education in Northeast India.

Barthakur, known for his innovative "Naturenomics" concept, which integrates environmental stewardship with economic growth, delivered a presentation on the evolution of human economic systems during his visit to the campus. He emphasised the need for a new economic model that balances nature and economics.

"Royal Global University is a driving force for change in the Northeast," Barthakur said. "By fostering an ecosystem where education meets sustainability, RGU is nurturing the leaders of tomorrow who will redefine how we approach economic and ecological challenges."

Chancellor AK Pansari welcomed Barthakur's involvement, particularly in light of RGU's goal to create 50,000 skilled professionals over the next decade. Pansari stated that Barthakur's guidance would be "invaluable" as the university works to shape the future of the region.

During his visit, Barthakur encouraged students to volunteer in community initiatives and adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. He interacted with students, faculty, and staff, sharing his vision for a future where nature and economics work in harmony.

In other developments, RGU appointed Prof YSR Murthy as its new Vice-Chancellor. The university also honoured three professors - UR Dhar, BB Dam, and Biswajit Banerjee - with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their service to the academic community.