Assam's Rupamoni Gorh among ITBP All-Women team to successfully summit Mount Everest

Assam mountaineer Rupamoni Gorh was among the members of the historic Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) All-Women Everest Expedition 2026 that successfully summited Mount Everest, the world’s highest peak, on May 21.

The expedition marked the first-ever all-women international Everest mission undertaken by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and was aimed at promoting “Nari Shakti” and showcasing the growing role of women in extreme adventure and high-altitude mountaineering.

According to expedition officials, the summit operation began from around 8 am under the leadership of Bhanita Timungpi, with Anoop Kumar serving as climbing leader and renowned IFMGA guide Sonam Chhiring Lama leading the expedition support team.

The 14-member contingent included 11 women climbers along with technical and support personnel. The expedition approached Everest through the South Col route from the Nepal side after being flagged off from New Delhi on April 19, 2026.

The successful summit by Rupamoni Gorh has brought pride to Assam, with the mountaineer emerging as one of the few women from the state to scale the 8,848-metre peak.

The expedition team and supporting Sherpas were congratulated for their achievement, which has been described as a powerful reflection of courage, endurance and women’s empowerment in the field of mountaineering.

Officials also acknowledged the support provided by Seven Summit Treks, which served as the logistics partner for the expedition.