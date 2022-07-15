Sahitya Manishi Upaban, a government sub-forest garden in the Titabor area of Jorhat district is currently seeing a surge in tourist footfall with its beautiful scenery. The sub-forest garden is located in the Titabor sub-division of the Jorhat district.

The sub-forest garden is located about 8 km from Titabor town. Former Kempa Nursery under the Titabor Zonal Forest Department has now been converted into "Sahitya Manishi Upabon".

The Sahitya Manishi Upabon was officially inaugurated by Minister Parimal Shukla Vaidya on July 30 in the year 2020.

So far, about 920 species of biodiversity have been collected and planted in this sub-forest garden. About 70 species of orchids, 28 species of bamboo, about 200 timber trees, and seedlings of many endangered trees with medicinal properties have already been planted in the sub-forest garden.

There are also about 50 species of endangered native grasses in the sub-forest garden. Forest officer Biken Pegu has been planting trees in the sub-forest garden in a completely organic manner by preparing Vermicompost himself.

Forest officer Biken Pegu is currently collecting orchids and seedlings of medicinal trees from several states and planting them in an attempt to make this literary sage sub-forest garden one of the most beautiful sub-forests in Assam.

The "Sahitya Manishi Upabon" sub-forest garden is expected to become more popular in the future, with an emphasis on tourism in addition to afforestation.