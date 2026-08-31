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Assam's Samrang Land Customs Station opens, boosting trade connectivity with Bhutan

Assam's Samrang Land Customs Station opens, boosting trade connectivity with Bhutan

The Samrang Land Customs Station (LCS) in Assam's Udalguri district has become operational, marking a new development in India-Bhutan trade connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, August 31.

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Assam's Samrang Land Customs Station opens, boosting trade connectivity with Bhutan

The Samrang Land Customs Station (LCS) in Assam's Udalguri district has become operational, marking a new development in India-Bhutan trade connectivity, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday, August 31.

In a post on X, Sarma said the operationalisation of the customs station would strengthen cross-border trade infrastructure, facilitate the movement of goods and further improve trade connectivity between Assam and Bhutan.

“Furthering Bharat-Bhutan ties,” Sarma said in the post announcing the operationalisation of the Samrang LCS.

Samrang in Udalguri was notified earlier this month as an additional entry and exit point for Bhutan's bilateral and third-country trade. The authorised route connects Samrang in Assam with Samrang in Bhutan through the Rangia-Tamulpur-Dimakuchi motorable road.

 

The new customs station will provide an additional gateway for the movement of goods between India and Bhutan and is expected to facilitate cross-border trade through Assam.

The development comes as India and Bhutan continue to strengthen trade and connectivity links through additional border points.

Edited By: priyanka saharia
Published On: Aug 31, 2026
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