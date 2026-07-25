Assam's Sarthebari police seize 10 cartons of illegal liquor from battery-powered vehicle

In a major success against the illicit liquor trade, Sarthebari police seized 10 cartons of illegal liquor from a battery-powered vehicle during an operation on July 25.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Bikash Jyoti Deka, Officer-in-Charge of Sarthebari Police Station. Acting on key inputs, police intercepted the vehicle at Rauli while it was transporting the illegal consignment from Nagaon village in Barpeta district.

The security personnel confiscated the entire stock of contraband. Police have launched an investigation into the matter and legal proceedings are currently under way.