Assam’s Sattriya, Bihu take centre stage at India’s Independence Day celebrations in Birmingham

The classical grace of Sattriya and the vibrant spirit of Bihu travelled from Assam to Birmingham as Guwahati-born, London-based dancer Anannya Mahanta presented a solo performance at India’s 80th Independence Day celebrations organised by the Consulate General of India in Birmingham.

Invited by the Consulate to showcase Assam’s cultural heritage, Mahanta presented Sattriya and Bihu before a gathering that included dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora, students and friends of India from across the Midlands and North of England.

Mahanta began her presentation with Sattriya, Assam’s classical dance tradition, taking the audience through movements structured around different talas and rhythmic patterns. She also incorporated a brief abhinaya segment, using expressive storytelling to bring out the emotional depth of the dance form.

The classical presentation then gave way to the exuberance of Bihu. Drawing on familiar elements of Assamese culture, including the jaapi and toka, Mahanta blended energetic movements with the music and festive imagery associated with Assam’s most celebrated folk tradition.

The transition from the spiritual and refined movements of Sattriya to the lively energy of Bihu offered the audience a glimpse of the diversity within Assam’s performing arts. The performance was met with cheers and applause, adding to the festive atmosphere of the Independence Day celebrations.

For Mahanta, the performance was an opportunity to represent her home State on an international platform.

A member of the International Dance Council, UNESCO, Paris, Mahanta is also a certified artist under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. A double diploma holder in Sattriya, she is a Prasar Bharati graded artist and an empanelled artist with SPIC MACAY.

The Independence Day celebrations at the Consulate began with the singing of Vande Mataram, followed by the hoisting of the national flag by Consul General Dr Venkatachalam Murugan.

Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands Derrick Anderson CBE and Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Zaker Choudhry MBE also extended Independence Day greetings to the Indian community. Other dignitaries associated with the celebrations included Mayor of Royal Sutton Coldfield Cllr Dr Nitish Raut, High Sheriff of the West Midlands Carmen Watson, High Sheriff of Staffordshire Pritpal Singh Nagi MBE DL and Consul General of Romania Mihaela Savu.

With more than 150 participants from across the country, the celebrations highlighted India’s cultural diversity and the enduring ties between India and the Indian diaspora in the United Kingdom.

For Mahanta, however, the occasion carried a more personal significance — bringing the traditions she grew up with in Guwahati to a global audience, and placing Assam’s Sattriya and Bihu at the heart of India’s Independence Day celebrations in Birmingham.