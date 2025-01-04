For the first time, the Sattriya culture of Assam will take center stage at the renowned Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. A team from Majuli’s historic Auniati Satra will represent Assam, showcasing its unique Vaishnavite heritage at one of India’s most significant religious congregations.



The team will present the iconic Apsara Dance and Hiya Naam Bhaowna, along with a brief Ram Vijay Bhaowna performance. The delegation is scheduled to begin its journey on January 30 and will stay in Prayagraj for 8–10 days, returning on February 8 after participating in the sacred event.



“This is the first time we are showcasing our culture at the Kumbh Mela. We have prepared the Hiya Naam Bhaowna, the Apsara Dance, and a short Ram Vijay Bhaowna to highlight the essence of our Sattriya tradition,” said Pitambar Dev Goswami, the Satradhikar of Auniati Satra.



Established in 1653, Auniati Satra holds a significant place in Assamese history and culture. It was founded under the guidance of its first Satradhikar, Niranjan Dev Goswami, and continues to flourish under the leadership of its current head, Pitambar Dev Goswami. The satra is widely celebrated for its cultural offerings, including Natuwa, Sutradhikar, Ojapali, Chali Nritya, Mati Akhara, and Gayan-Bayan performances.



The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years at different locations, serves as a spiritual gathering for millions, offering a global stage to showcase India's cultural and religious diversity. This marks a monumental moment for Assam as its Sattriya culture reaches a wider audience, symbolizing the region's deep spiritual and artistic legacy.





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