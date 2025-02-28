A question from the ongoing Class 10 High School Leaving Examination (HSLE) conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has stirred up a controversy on social media, leaving netizens in disbelief.

The question, which appeared in the Social Science paper, raised concerns regarding the fairness of a government hospital offering free treatment exclusively to Hindus while requiring people of other religions to pay for medical services.

The bizzare question sought opinions from students, inviting a huge communal controversy.

The question read as follows: “Suppose, the government has set up a hospital in a village called Dambuk. The hospital provides free treatment to the Hindus. People of other religions have to bear the cost of treatment themselves. Can the government take such measures in a country like India? Give your opinion.”

The question immediately gained traction on various social media platforms, with many users expressing concerns about the discriminatory nature of such questions.

The controversy has sparked a broader discussion on the role of education in fostering inclusive values and promoting harmony among the diverse religious communities in India.