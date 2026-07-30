'Assam's security and identity will not be undermined': Himanta on action against 18 infiltrators

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 30 said authorities had prevented 18 foreign nationals from entering India as part of the state's ongoing efforts to curb illegal infiltration.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma said the government remained committed to protecting Assam's security and identity through continuous surveillance and enforcement.

"Our vigilance remains uncompromising, with strict monitoring and action continuing 24×7," he said, adding that strict action had been taken against the 18 individuals.

The chief minister did not disclose where the foreign nationals were intercepted or reveal their nationalities.

Assam shares a 267.5-km international border with Bangladesh through the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar. The state is also home to the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi district, one of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, alongside Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura. Another ICP operates at Darranga on the India-Bhutan border.

Security measures along the Bangladesh border were strengthened following the political unrest in the neighbouring country in 2024. At the time, Assam Police had said it was working closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent illegal entry into India, while allowing Indian passport holders stranded in Bangladesh to return through authorised entry points in the state.