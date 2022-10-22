Assam's lemon (kaji nemu) is making its presence felt in a big way in Delhi-NCR along with the rest of the world.

Notably, the Directorate of Horticulture & Food Processing, Government of Assam is promoting the Assam lemon not only in Delhi-NCR but in three other cities viz., Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Several kiosks have been set up in 100-plus locations with around 40 experts roped in to make people aware of the lemon which is a good source of Vitamin C.

The oval-shaped Kaji Nemu is a lot juicier than other lemon varieties. Kaji Nemu is majorly used for culinary and commercial purposes, also it is extensively used for its medicinal properties.

As part of the promotional drive, lemons are being distributed free of cost.

Officials of Horticulture & Food Processing said the response has been 'very good' in the past four days in Delhi-NCR and three other cities.

"Assam's seedless lemon full of Vitamin C, distinct aroma with a shelf life of 14-15 days is attracting scores of people in Delhi-NCR and other cities across the country," said an official.

The GI-tagged lemon has attracted buyers from nations like the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. More than 160 metric tonnes of lemon have been exported to London and Dubai.

"It's good to see that Assam's lemon is going global and that augurs well for the small and marginal farmers who are cultivating the citrus fruit and are opening up to the concept of a global market," the official quipped.

Officials of Horticulture & Food Processing disclosed that they would start selling the unique lemon in Delhi-NCR and other cities across the country following the promotional drive.

"Looking into the kind of response we've got through this ongoing promotion, there will be no dearth of buyers of Assam's lemon in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country," said an official.

Assam has as many as 16 species and 52 varieties of hybrids of citrus. Kaji Nemu, grown in almost all the districts of the state is available throughout the year.



Assam lemon is cultivated on more than 15,000 hectares with an average annual production exceeding 1 lakh metric tonnes, as per data available.