Assam's potential as a semiconductor hub dominated discussions at the fifth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave, which opened on February 6 evening in Guwahati. The two-day event focuses on strengthening technological and economic partnerships between the two nations.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the strategic importance of the planned semiconductor assembly plant at Jagiroad, suggesting it could anchor a broader ecosystem of related industries. "Indian and Japanese industry can collaborate to build a strong ecosystem, which can tap the potential of the semiconductor sector in the region," Sarma said during his inaugural address.

Sarma took to social media to announce plans for expanding Japanese investment in the state. "I had the pleasure to interact with H.E ONO Keiichi, the Ambassador of Japan to India and a delegation of Japanese business leaders and distinguished personalities at the 5th Japan-India Intellectual Conclave. I reiterated our intention to set up a Japanese Industrial Park in Assam and explore short term opportunities for our skilled workforce in Japan," the Chief Minister stated.

The conclave, titled "Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change," brings together experts and policymakers to explore cooperation in technology, education, and logistics. It is organised by Asian Confluence in partnership with the Japanese Embassy and India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Drawing on his recent visit to Japan, which included touring the Micron Memory Fab facility, Sarma highlighted Assam's advantages for Japanese investment. "Assam possesses several core strengths that can drive meaningful cooperation between the two regions," he said, citing green energy, tourism, and information technology as key sectors.

The Chief Minister noted that bilateral trade between India and Japan reached $22.9 billion in 2023, with approximately 1,500 Japanese companies operating in India. He also pointed to deep cultural ties, mentioning that over 40,000 Indians currently reside in Japan, while more than 15,000 Japanese citizens have made India their home.

Japanese officials, including Ambassador ONO Keiichi, attended the event. Earlier in the day, a Japanese delegation visited the semiconductor project site at Jagiroad in Morigaon district, underscoring the growing interest in Assam's technological development.

The conclave precedes the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate. Sarma used the platform to invite Japanese investors and industrialists to participate in the summit.