Assam's Sepon Central Rongali Bihu Committee to hold symbolic celebration, cancels concerts in memory of Zubeen Garg

The Sepon Central Rongali Bihu Committee has announced that it will cancel all musical programmes for the upcoming Rongali Bihu celebrations in 2026 as a tribute to legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

In an official statement, the committee paid homage to Garg’s immense contribution to Assamese music and culture, describing him as a cultural icon whose legacy continues to inspire generations.

The committee said that instead of the usual cultural and musical events, the celebration will be limited to a symbolic flag hoisting ceremony as a mark of respect.

Zubeen Garg, often referred to as the “voice of Bihu,” died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Following the incident, the Assam Police Special Investigation Team filed a detailed chargesheet in December 2025 against seven accused, including a festival organiser, in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind his death.

The decision by the Sepon committee has drawn support on social media, with many people urging other Bihu committees across Assam to adopt similar gestures in honour of the late singer.