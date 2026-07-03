Assam's Sewa Setu delivers 1.5 crore services online, powers digital governance

The Assam Government has highlighted the success of its flagship digital governance platform Sewa Setu, stating that it has delivered more than 1.5 crore government services online, bringing public services closer to citizens and improving ease of living across the state.

Sharing the update, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government is committed to bringing governance to the fingertips of every citizen through technology-driven initiatives.

According to the government, Sewa Setu currently offers over 800 online government services across 47 departments and three Autonomous Sixth Schedule Councils. The platform has recorded a service disposal rate of over 90 per cent, while resolving more than 94,000 public grievances with an 86 per cent grievance resolution rate.

The portal is also fully integrated with DigiLocker and is accessible through the UMANG application, enabling citizens to access government services digitally from anywhere.

The initiative was showcased as part of the #11YearsOfDigitalIndia campaign, with the state government describing Sewa Setu as a key pillar of Assam's digital transformation and citizen-centric governance.