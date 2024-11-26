Shasanka Gogoi, hailing from Demow, brought pride to Assam by clinching a bronze medal in the Under-57 kg category at the World Cup Final 2024 Hand-to-Hand Fighting Championship. The prestigious tournament took place from November 20 to 23 in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Shasanka was one of four athletes representing Assam at the global event, highlighting the region's growing prominence in combat sports.

Adding to Assam's representation, Debajit Gogoi, the general secretary of the All Assam Hand-to-Hand Sports Association, served as a referee at the championship, underscoring the state's contribution to the sport's success on an international stage.

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