The Centre's Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances awarded Assam government's mobile application - ‘Shiksha Setu Axom’ in the gold category for excellence in e-governance.

Assam Samagra Siksha Mission Director Om Prakash and Executive Director Sanjoy Dutta received the award at the National Conference on e-Governance 2024, in Mumbai on September 3.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu hailed the achievement and exalted Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's dream of making Assam amongst the 5 best states in the country.

He stated on X, "A step towards fulfilling HCM @himantabiswa‘s dream to make Assam among 5 best states of India. Proud moment for Assam as Shiksha Setu receives national recognition and awarded at the National Conference on e-Governance at Mumbai. Congratulations to Dr. Om Prakash and Sri Sanjay Dutta, MD and ED respectively of @Samagra_Assam, all the officers, teachers, CRCCs for their support."

The conference was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievance.

The app's use of technology to enhance real-time monitoring and attendance management is setting a new standard for educational governance, the release said.

The department gave away nine gold, six silver and one jury awards in the e-Governance sector.

The 'Shiksha Setu Axom' app, with 4.9 million users, captures real-time, geo-fenced attendance of teachers, students and non-teaching staff.