Celebrating a significant milestone in educational reform, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced with pride that Assam's Shiksha Setu has been honored with the National e-Governance Award 2024. This accolade recognizes the platform's transformative impact on the education sector through the innovative use of technology.

"Glad to share with great joy that Shiksha Setu has won the National e-Governance Award 2024! This recognition will inspire the goal of transforming the education sector through technology. Congratulations to everyone," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared on social media, expressing his delight at the achievement.

Shiksha Setu Axom (Assam) serves as a comprehensive digital platform offering 360-degree information encompassing schools, staff, and students. Launched to streamline day-to-day administrative operations related to education, the platform consolidates crucial data into a single, accessible source.

Designed to enhance administrative efficiency and transparency, Shiksha Setu facilitates seamless management of educational institutions across Assam. It provides real-time updates, facilitates communication between stakeholders, and supports data-driven decision-making to improve educational outcomes.

The platform's recognition at the national level underscores Assam's commitment to leveraging technology for educational advancement. With Shiksha Setu, the state aims to foster a more connected and efficient education system, ultimately benefiting students, teachers, and administrators alike.

As Assam continues to expand its digital footprint in governance and education, the National e-Governance Award for Shiksha Setu represents a significant stride towards achieving inclusive and quality education across the state.