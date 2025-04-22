The Assam government received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2024 for its educational initiative 'Shiksha Setu, Axom' in the 'Innovation-state' category. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award during Civil Services Day celebrations on April 21.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the state team on this recognition, which showcases Assam's commitment to educational reform. The Shiksha Setu application serves as a comprehensive digital platform providing complete information on schools, students, and staff, functioning as a centralised resource for daily administrative operations.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) achieved unprecedented success by selling tea worth Rs 3,850 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

"In the financial year 2023-24, GTAC sold 166.34 kg of tea worth Rs 3048 crore, and the average price was Rs 183.21. However, in FY 2024-25, GTAC sold tea worth Rs 3850 crore, which is Rs 800 crore more than in the previous year," said Dinesh Bihani, Secretary of Guwahati Tea Auction Centre Buyers Association.

The latest figures represent an increase of approximately Rs 800 crore compared to the previous year. The Centre sold 169.13 million kg of tea at an average price of Rs 227.70.

"In the last 52 years, this year the GTAC sold the highest tea. Last year Assam tea crop was short by 60-70 million kg, and despite it, we sold 3 million more tea in FY 2024-25," Bihani added.

The rising tea prices have also benefited small-scale growers across the state. "Tea price increase at GTAC means the green leaves price will also increase, and the small tea growers of the state are also getting benefits from it," Bihani noted.