After the heavy natural disaster in Dima hasao all the roads along with railway route also heavily affected and all vehicles and railway services were shutdown. After 48 days today i.e 30th June 2022 the Silchar-Haflong passengers train reached New Haflong railway station with many passengers. This railway connects Brahmaputra Valley with Barak Valley and also its neighboring states like Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura. People cherished their happiness to railway department's as it has taken initiative because as this railway routes communicate for business like for many vendors, taxi drivers, hawkers etc.

The train started from Silchar railway station at 7.30 am and schedule to reach New Haflong railway station at 11.30 am but due to the bad condition of the railway tracks and bridges the train reached at 1.15 pm. The train will be starting from New Haflong station at 3.30 pm everyday, another passenger train is also scheduled in between Guwahati-Langting to link with this passenger train. Railway department is restoring the railway tracks between New Haflong to Langting, in many places the railway tracks also diverted due to landslide. People are hoping that the railway services in between Brahmaputra Valley and Barak Valley will be starting soon.

On the other hand, the flood situation in Assam has worsened further. Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) have informed that 31,54,556 people are still affected by the floods. In 24 hours total human lost 12. With this, the number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the state this year has increased to 151. As of now, 26 districts of the state are affected. The districts are Bajali, Barpeta, Biswanath, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Dima-Hasao, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Hojai, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur, Tamulpur, Tinsukia, and Udalguri. Landslides occurs Kamrup (M) and Karimganj. Urban Flood occurred in Cachar and Tinsukia.

NDRF has been helping the district administration in safe evacuation of people from affected areas apart from our own SDRF, Fire & ES personnel, Police forces, AAPDA Mitra Volunteers of ASDMA etc.