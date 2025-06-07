The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Cachar, Silchar will organize the National Lok Adalat on June 14, 2025, at the District Court Campus in Silchar, starting from 9:30 am.

The district-wide initiative aims to resolve a broad range of pending and pre-litigation cases through mutual understanding and compromise.

The Adalat will cover various case categories, including civil matters, compoundable GR and PRC cases, Special Electricity Act cases, Negotiable Instruments Act cases, motor vehicle disputes, matrimonial issues, MACT cases, and more. Pre-litigation disputes involving entities such as APDCL, BSNL, and several banks will also be addressed.

To ensure efficient proceedings, DLSA will deploy Conciliators across designated courts and booths at the campus to facilitate amicable settlements. The initiative seeks to reduce case pendency and promote out-of-court dispute resolution.

All parties who have received summons or notices are urged to participate and take advantage of this opportunity for swift and harmonious resolution. The DLSA, Cachar reiterates its commitment to accessible justice and fostering reconciliation through legal awareness.