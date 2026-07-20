Assam's Sivasagar Agriculture Department sets up 24×7 flood control room for affected farmers

Assam Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika on July 20 announced that the Sivasagar District Agriculture Department has established a 24×7 Flood Control Room to assist farmers affected by the ongoing flood situation in the state.

According to the minister, farmers can report crop losses to the Control Room, enabling the department to promptly assess the damage and facilitate timely compensation and flood relief measures.

The Control Room is functioning under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Agricultural Officer, Sivasagar, with three Assistant Agricultural Inspectors deployed for coordination and support: Parama Bora: 69008 72364, Harendra Nath Deuri: 93652 14638, Dhruvajyoti Phukan: 94012 08784.

Hazarika said that all Agriculture Department officials and extension personnel across the district have been directed to assess crop damage and extend necessary assistance to affected farmers.

He further stated that the department remains fully committed to supporting farmers and safeguarding public welfare during the challenging flood situation.