Assam's Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi opposes BJP’s delimitation process, demands constitutional principles be followed

Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi on July 19 said that while delimitation is a constitutional requirement, his party strongly objects to the manner in which the BJP government is carrying out the process.

Speaking to the media in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the delimitation exercise conducted by the BJP government has raised serious concerns in states such as Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where constituencies reportedly have significant disparities in population and voting strength.

“The delimitation is a constitutional requirement. However, we object to the way the BJP government is carrying it out. We have seen similar concerns in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir, where constituencies have large differences in population and voting strength,” Gogoi said.

The Sivasagar MLA emphasised that the delimitation process should strictly adhere to constitutional principles and should not create divisions on the basis of religion, caste or region.

“We believe the process should follow constitutional principles and not create divisions based on religion, caste or region. Therefore, we will not accept BJP’s delimitation,” he added.

Gogoi’s remarks come amid ongoing political debates over the delimitation exercise and its implications for electoral representation in Assam and other parts of the country.