Assam's Sivasagar Police continue anti-drug crackdown, one peddler arrested with suspected narcotics

Assam's Sivasagar Police continued their crackdown against drug trafficking and abuse, arresting an alleged drug peddler during an operation conducted in the Jengonikatia area of the district on June 12.

The accused has been identified as Hanif Ali, who was apprehended while allegedly transporting narcotic substances to an undisclosed location.

During the operation, police recovered and seized eight containers, each containing approximately 15 grams of suspected narcotics, from his possession.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the source and intended destination of the seized contraband, while further legal proceedings are underway.

The latest arrest comes amid intensified anti-drug operations in Sivasagar. On the previous day, police had detained two youths for allegedly consuming drugs near the entrance of the Sivasagar District Jail, highlighting the district administration's ongoing efforts to curb drug-related activities.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to continuing strict action against drug peddlers and substance abuse across the district.