Assam's Sivasagar set for high-stakes vote counting; 391 officials deployed across three constituencies

The administration in Sivasagar has completed extensive preparations for the counting of votes for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with 391 officials deployed to oversee the process across the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies.

According to district officials, elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth, transparent, and secure counting operations on May 4.

Among the three constituencies, Nazira recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.57 percent, with around 1.56 lakh voters casting their ballots out of a total electorate of 1.82 lakh. Demow witnessed an 83.30 percent turnout, while Sivasagar constituency, which has the district’s largest electorate of over 2.10 lakh voters, registered an 82.36 percent polling percentage.

To streamline the counting process, 14 EVM counting tables have been arranged at the counting centres. Postal ballots will be counted first in line with Election Commission protocols.

Officials said Sivasagar constituency has been allotted six tables for counting 2,168 postal ballots, while Demow and Nazira have each been assigned four tables for their respective postal ballot counts.

With the BJP-led NDA eyeing a third consecutive term in Assam and the Congress-led opposition alliance expressing confidence of a strong performance, political activity has intensified ahead of the results.

Security around strong rooms and counting centres has also been tightened as the state prepares for one of its most closely watched electoral verdicts in recent years.